Tragedy Deepens as BBNaija Winner Phyna Deactivates Instagram After Sister’s Death

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has gone offline on Instagram just days after the tragic death of her younger sister, Ruth Otabor.

Checks on Tuesday revealed that her Instagram handle was no longer accessible, sparking fresh concern among her fans and fellow celebrities who have continued to sympathize with her family.

The Otabor family had earlier announced Ruth’s passing through a statement issued on Sunday by Eko Solicitors & Advocates. The release confirmed that Ruth died at about 6:30 a.m., leaving the family heartbroken.

Ruth’s death followed complications from a ghastly accident that occurred on August 13 near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State. The accident, which involved a truck linked to the Dangote Group, left her with devastating leg injuries. Medical efforts led to amputation, but she sadly did not survive.





Eyewitnesses reported that it was only the swift action of a bystander who managed to halt the heavy-duty truck after the collision that prevented further casualties.

The tragedy came just six days after Ruth celebrated her graduation from Auchi Polytechnic, turning what should have been a joyful new beginning into mourning for the family.

The incident has drawn wide sympathy from across Nigeria’s entertainment industry and among Phyna’s global fan base.

okay.ng reports that social media users have flooded platforms with messages of condolence, with many urging the reality star to take her time to heal privately.