Top 5 Nigerian Travel Destinations Perfect for May Getaways

May is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle, embrace nature, and experience Nigeria’s rich culture and breathtaking landscapes. Whether you’re looking for a quiet beach retreat, an adventurous hike, or a cultural exploration, Nigeria offers incredible destinations that promise unforgettable memories this season.

Okay.ng highlights the top five travel spots ideal for your May getaway:

1. Obudu Mountain Resort, Cross River State

Obudu Mountain Resort, Cross River State

Nestled in the scenic highlands of Cross River, Obudu Mountain Resort is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Why Visit in May : The weather is pleasantly cool, perfect for outdoor activities.

: The weather is pleasantly cool, perfect for outdoor activities. Top Attractions : Cable car rides, canopy walkways, waterfalls, and nature trails.

: Cable car rides, canopy walkways, waterfalls, and nature trails. Travel Tip: Book accommodation early to enjoy discounts before the summer rush.

2. Tarkwa Bay Beach, Lagos

Tarkwa Bay Beach, Lagos

For those craving the sun, sea, and sand, Tarkwa Bay offers a serene alternative to the bustling beaches of Lagos mainland.





Why Visit in May : The weather is warm but less crowded compared to festive seasons.

: The weather is warm but less crowded compared to festive seasons. Top Attractions : Jet skiing, surfing, beach volleyball, and beachfront lounging.

: Jet skiing, surfing, beach volleyball, and beachfront lounging. Travel Tip: Hire a local boat from Marina or Lekki to reach the island faster.

3. Erin Ijesha Waterfall, Osun State

Erin Ijesha Waterfall, Osun State

Also known as Olumirin Waterfall, this natural wonder is a series of cascading falls set against a lush forest backdrop.

Why Visit in May : The rainy season enhances the waterfall’s beauty and flow.

: The rainy season enhances the waterfall’s beauty and flow. Top Attractions : Hiking, photography, and exploring hidden trails.

: Hiking, photography, and exploring hidden trails. Travel Tip: Wear sturdy shoes and prepare for a thrilling climb!

4. Yankari Game Reserve, Bauchi State

Yankari Game Reserve, Bauchi State

Yankari is Nigeria’s premier wildlife sanctuary, offering an up-close view of nature’s finest creatures.

Why Visit in May : The reserve is less crowded, allowing for more intimate safari experiences.

: The reserve is less crowded, allowing for more intimate safari experiences. Top Attractions : Safari tours, Wikki Warm Springs, and museum exhibits.

: Safari tours, Wikki Warm Springs, and museum exhibits. Travel Tip: Opt for morning or evening safaris for the best chance to spot elephants, baboons, and lions.

5. Awhum Waterfall and Cave, Enugu State

Awhum Waterfall and Cave, Enugu State

This hidden gem combines spiritual significance with natural beauty, making it a unique travel destination.

Why Visit in May : The water flow is vibrant, and the surrounding greenery is lush.

: The water flow is vibrant, and the surrounding greenery is lush. Top Attractions : The mystical waterfall, ancient cave exploration, and spiritual retreats.

: The mystical waterfall, ancient cave exploration, and spiritual retreats. Travel Tip: Modest clothing is advised as the site is located near a monastery.

Quick Comparison Table

Destination Experience Type Why Visit in May Obudu Mountain Resort Adventure/Nature Cool weather and lush landscapes Tarkwa Bay Beach Beach Relaxation Warm climate, fewer crowds Erin Ijesha Waterfall Hiking/Exploration Waterfalls at peak beauty Yankari Game Reserve Wildlife Safari Better wildlife spotting opportunities Awhum Waterfall and Cave Spiritual/Nature Rich greenery and vibrant waterfall

Whether you dream of hiking up misty mountains, lounging by the ocean, or discovering hidden waterfalls, these Nigerian destinations are perfect for your May adventures. Pack your bags, grab your camera, and get ready to explore the beauty that Nigeria has to offer this season.





Okay.ng reports that tourism experts recommend planning your trips ahead to take advantage of better hotel rates and tour packages during May.