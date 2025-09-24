Business

Tony Elumelu to Receive N1.68 Billion in UBA Dividend

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read
Tony Elumelu
Tony Elumelu

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), is set to receive N1.68 billion in dividends following the bank’s interim payout of 25 kobo per share for the first half of 2025.

His direct holdings account for N375.4 million, while his indirect stakes through multiple investment vehicles will generate an additional N1.3 billion. Elumelu’s indirect holdings span over 5.2 billion shares across entities including HH Capital Limited, Heirs Holdings Limited, Heirs Alliance Limited, STH Limited, and Eternal Properties.

The dividend comes despite UBA trimming its interim payout compared to the record N2.00 per share declared in 2024. The bank reported a pre-tax profit of N388.4 billion for the first six months of 2025, down from N401.5 billion in the same period last year.

UBA’s income remained robust, with interest income rising 32.9% year-on-year to N1.3 trillion. Treasury bills contributed N366.4 billion, corporate term loans N319 billion, bonds N279.2 billion, cash and bank balances N113.2 billion, and loans to banks N105.6 billion.

- Advertisement -

The lender’s balance sheet strengthened further, with total assets increasing to N33.2 trillion from N30.3 trillion in December 2024. Retained earnings also grew nearly 13% to N1.6 trillion.

Elumelu has consistently ranked among Nigeria’s top dividend earners. In 2024, he earned an estimated N12.71 billion in dividends, while in 2022, he received N2.66 billion, reflecting his long-term stake in UBA and its dividend growth trajectory.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article APC Dismisses ADC’s One-Term Prediction for Tinubu as Political Comedy
Next Article FG Blocks TotalEnergies’ $860 Million Asset Sale

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Ibadan Airport Resumes Operations After Modernisation
News
FG Blocks TotalEnergies’ $860 Million Asset Sale
Energy & Oil
APC Dismisses ADC’s One-Term Prediction for Tinubu as Political Comedy
Politics
DAPPMAN Urges Dangote Refinery to Embrace Wider Access and Affordable Pricing for Petroleum Products
Energy & Oil
Ope Adeoye
Nigeria’s Invoice Gap: Why Late Payments Are Stalling Small Businesses and What Can Be Done About It
Opinion
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like