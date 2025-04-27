Tompolo Endorses Tinubu’s Re-election Bid, Plans Nationwide Campaign

Chief Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo and chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, has publicly declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in office come 2027.

In an interview with Arise Television on Saturday, Tompolo emphasized that it would be unjust to demand a power shift to the North following former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure.

He stated, “We don’t want anybody to cause problems. He should be allowed to complete his two constitutional terms, then we will vote for another person to take over in 2031.” Tompolo praised Tinubu as “a good person” with the experience necessary to elevate Nigeria to greater heights.

The Niger Delta leader revealed plans to campaign nationwide, including visits to northern states, to rally support for Tinubu’s re-election. “We will do our part, even go out of our boundary to the northern part of Nigeria to talk to our brothers and compatriots so that he will get a second tenure,” he said.





Tompolo also noted that traditional rulers in the Niger Delta have endorsed Tinubu’s bid, expressing confidence that broad-based support will secure the president’s continued leadership.

Regarding the political crisis in Rivers State, Tompolo expressed optimism about reconciliation between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike, describing their relationship as akin to “Oga and his boy.” He assured, “The duly elected governor of Rivers State is coming back. Our president is someone who has been protecting democracy for a very long time. There is no way he will truncate it.”