Nigerian wrestler Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the women’s Wrestling Freestyle 68 kg gold medal contest after a semi-final victory against Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Mongolia.

Okay.ng understands that Oborodudu defeated Soronzobold of Mongolia 7-2 to reach the final.

She will now meet America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock in the final to clinch a gold medal in the evening held in Tokyo.