Toke Makinwa Welcomes Baby Girl, Names Her Yakira Eliana

By Damilola A.
Media personality Toke Makinwa has announced the birth of her first child, describing the moment as the happiest of her life.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 39-year-old expressed deep gratitude to God, saying her long-awaited miracle had finally arrived.

“I’m a Mommy. This is the happiest I’ve ever been. My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed, my heart in another human being, my love,” she wrote.

Makinwa revealed her daughter’s name as Yakira Eliana, which she explained means “Precious, Beloved — of great worth, my God has answered.”

Reflecting on the journey to motherhood, the actress and entrepreneur said she had experienced the goodness of God in a new dimension.

“My purpose, my reason, my evidence. Thank you for choosing me, thank you for making me a Mother. My heart overflows with so much gratitude. God heard, God answered. Every single detail, down to your fingers and toes, oh He heard my prayers,” she added.

The baby’s full name — Yakira Eliana, Olakitan, Iyanoluwa, Ikeoluwa, Adunola — was also shared in her post.

Makinwa, who has long been one of Nigeria’s most influential media figures, concluded her announcement with a heartfelt note: “Meet my miracle.”

Fans, celebrities, and colleagues have since flooded her page with congratulatory messages.

