Toke Makinwa Expecting First Child, Calls Motherhood ‘Highest Calling Ever’

Media personality and actress Toke Makinwa has revealed that she is expecting her first child, describing the journey to motherhood as “the biggest project of my life” and “the highest calling ever.”

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Makinwa reflected on the transformative nature of 2025, calling it the fulfilment of a prophetic declaration she made at the start of the year.

“Dear God, you did this one, you have completely changed my life. You opened this door that nobody can shut,” she wrote.

The multi-talented star, who has enjoyed a long career in radio, television, and entrepreneurship, said the experience surpasses every achievement she has had so far. “I’ve worn so many hats over the years but this one trumps it all and I’m so humbled to have been chosen… This victory is major. You get to see me as a mother, I get to raise my own,” she expressed joyfully.





Makinwa shared that the journey to this point was not without challenges, noting that there were times she felt forgotten by God. “You are the God that will put His own reputation at risk just to save me… I didn’t understand why it took so long but now I see it. You worked on my heart posture to get me ready for the biggest blessing,” she wrote.

She also offered words of encouragement to others waiting for their breakthrough. “God is never late, and God can be trusted. My healed pain will break someone else’s chain and that’s why you’ve put us on here to shine your light,” she said.

The soon-to-be mother ended her announcement with an emotional message to her unborn child: “My bug, I cannot wait to meet you… The answer to my prayers, this whole journey has given me life, you’ve blessed me already.”