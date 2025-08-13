Today’s Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate – Wednesday, 13 August, 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using rates obtained from reliable parallel market dealers in Lagos and other key trading hubs across Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,540.00 and selling at ₦1,555.00 in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

In the British Pound Sterling (GBP) segment, traders are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,110.00. For the Euro (EUR), the buying rate stands at ₦1,760.00, while the selling rate is ₦1,790.00.

Currency traders told Okay.ng that demand for foreign exchange remains steady, with pressure from importers, students paying tuition abroad, and travellers. They added that black market prices can shift multiple times daily due to changes in supply levels, speculative trading, and broader economic sentiment.





For those checking the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to publish figures via the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which are typically lower than black market rates. Okay.ng reports that the apex bank continues to caution Nigerians against conducting forex transactions outside authorised channels.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Wednesday, 13 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,540.00 | Selling – ₦1,555.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,110.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,760.00 | Selling – ₦1,790.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At the parallel market rate of ₦1,555.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦155,500.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,555) GBP (₦2,110) EUR (₦1,790) 1 Unit ₦1,555 ₦2,110 ₦1,790 5 Units ₦7,775 ₦10,550 ₦8,950 10 Units ₦15,550 ₦21,100 ₦17,900 50 Units ₦77,750 ₦105,500 ₦89,500 100 Units ₦155,500 ₦211,000 ₦179,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary by location and negotiation.