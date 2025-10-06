Featured

Today's Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate 6th October 2025

Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira

The Nigerian Naira continued to face pressure against major global currencies in the parallel market today, Monday, 6 October 2025, according to market data tracked by Okay.ng.

At the black market (Aboki FX), traders in Lagos quoted the Dollar to Naira exchange rate at ₦1,470 per $1 for buying and ₦1,490 per $1 for selling, reflecting slight depreciation compared to the weekend rate.

Similarly, the British Pound (GBP) was exchanged at ₦1,990 for buying and ₦2,020 for selling, while the Euro (EUR) traded at ₦1,680 for buying and ₦1,730 for selling.

In addition, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) maintained moderate activity, exchanging at ₦1,050 for buying and ₦1,064 for selling, according to updates from local parallel market dealers.

Okay.ng reports that the Naira’s weakness in the unofficial market remains linked to sustained demand for foreign exchange amid constrained supply, as businesses and travelers continue to turn to the black market to meet their FX needs.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its commitment to stabilizing the market through policy interventions and improved FX inflows, but analysts note that market confidence remains fragile due to underlying economic pressures.

Today’s Parallel Market Rates (6 October 2025)

  • 1 USD to NGN → Buy at ₦1,470, Sell at ₦1,490
  • 1 GBP to NGN → Buy at ₦1,990, Sell at ₦2,020
  • 1 EUR to NGN → Buy at ₦1,680, Sell at ₦1,730
  • 1 CAD to NGN → Buy at ₦1,050, Sell at ₦1,064
Okay.ng
