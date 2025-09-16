Featured

Today’s Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate – 16 September 2025

Okay.ng
By Okay.ng
1 Min Read
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira

The Nigerian Naira maintained relative stability against major foreign currencies at the parallel market today, Tuesday, 16 September 2025, according to data obtained by Okay.ng.

At the black market, the dollar to naira exchange rate opened with the Naira trading at ₦1,520 per $1 for buying and ₦1,535 per $1 for selling.

The British Pound (GBP) traded at ₦2,060 for buying and ₦2,105 for selling, while the Euro (EUR) exchanged at ₦1,760 for buying and ₦1,790 for selling.

Okay.ng reports that these rates reflect ongoing cautious optimism in the forex market, as traders continue to adjust to fluctuations in demand for hard currencies amid broader economic policies.

It is important to note that black market rates differ from those offered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and official channels, which often provide lower rates but come with restrictions on access.

Today’s Parallel Market Rates (16 September 2025)

  • 1 USD to NGN → Buy at ₦1,520, Sell at ₦1,535
  • 1 GBP to NGN → Buy at ₦2,060, Sell at ₦2,105
  • 1 EUR to NGN → Buy at ₦1,760, Sell at ₦1,790
ByOkay.ng
