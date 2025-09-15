Featured

Today’s Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate – 15 September 2025

Okay.ng
By Okay.ng
2 Min Read
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using the latest figures from trusted parallel market traders in Lagos and other key forex hubs across Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,520.00 and selling at ₦1,535.00 in the parallel market, popularly referred to as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,065.00 and selling at ₦2,105.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is exchanging at ₦1,760.00 for buying and ₦1,790.00 for selling.

Market sources told Okay.ng that demand for forex remains steady, with most of the pressure coming from importers, school tuition payments, and travelers. They also noted that exchange rates may fluctuate multiple times during the day as a result of liquidity levels and speculative activities.

For those watching the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to release its figures on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which remain lower than parallel market prices. Okay.ng reports that the apex bank is encouraging Nigerians to use authorised financial institutions for foreign currency transactions.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Monday, 15 September, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,520.00 | Selling – ₦1,535.00
GBP: Buying – ₦2,065.00 | Selling – ₦2,105.00
EUR: Buying – ₦1,760.00 | Selling – ₦1,790.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today
At today’s black market rate of ₦1,535.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦153,500.

Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency)USD (₦1,535)GBP (₦2,105)EUR (₦1,790)
1 Unit₦1,535₦2,105₦1,790
5 Units₦7,675₦10,525₦8,950
10 Units₦15,350₦21,050₦17,900
50 Units₦76,750₦105,250₦89,500
100 Units₦153,500₦210,500₦179,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates published are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.

Okay.ng
