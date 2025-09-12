Today’s Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate – 12 September 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using verified figures from reliable parallel market traders across Lagos and other key forex trading hubs.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,520.00 and selling at ₦1,535.00 in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), dealers are buying at ₦2,065.00 and selling at ₦2,105.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,760.00 for buying and ₦1,790.00 for selling.

Market operators told Okay.ng that demand for the dollar remains strong, driven by importers, international school payments, and Nigerians traveling abroad. They added that black market rates can fluctuate several times daily depending on liquidity and speculation.





For those monitoring the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to publish its figures on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which are generally lower than parallel market rates. Okay.ng reports that the CBN has maintained its call for Nigerians to use authorised financial institutions for foreign currency transactions.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Friday, 12 September, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,520.00 | Selling – ₦1,535.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,065.00 | Selling – ₦2,105.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,760.00 | Selling – ₦1,790.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At today’s black market rate of ₦1,535.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦153,500.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,535) GBP (₦2,105) EUR (₦1,790) 1 Unit ₦1,535 ₦2,105 ₦1,790 5 Units ₦7,675 ₦10,525 ₦8,950 10 Units ₦15,350 ₦21,050 ₦17,900 50 Units ₦76,750 ₦105,250 ₦89,500 100 Units ₦153,500 ₦210,500 ₦179,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.