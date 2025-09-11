Featured

Today’s Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate – 11 September 2025

Okay.ng
By Okay.ng
2 Min Read
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using verified figures from reliable currency traders across Lagos and other major forex trading hubs.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,512.00 and selling at ₦1,525.00 in the parallel market, popularly called the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,060.00 and selling at ₦2,100.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is exchanging at ₦1,750.00 for buying and ₦1,790.00 for selling.

Traders told Okay.ng that demand for forex remains active, with pressure coming from importers, travelers, and parents making tuition payments for children studying abroad. They also noted that rates may shift throughout the day based on liquidity and market speculation.

For those monitoring the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to publish lower rates via the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window. Okay.ng reports that the apex bank has reiterated its call for Nigerians to use authorised financial channels for foreign currency transactions.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Thursday, 11 September, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,512.00 | Selling – ₦1,525.00
GBP: Buying – ₦2,060.00 | Selling – ₦2,100.00
EUR: Buying – ₦1,750.00 | Selling – ₦1,790.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today
At today’s black market rate of ₦1,525.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦152,500.

Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency)USD (₦1,525)GBP (₦2,100)EUR (₦1,790)
1 Unit₦1,525₦2,100₦1,790
5 Units₦7,625₦10,500₦8,950
10 Units₦15,250₦21,000₦17,900
50 Units₦76,250₦105,000₦89,500
100 Units₦152,500₦210,000₦179,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.

