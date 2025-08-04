Tobi Amusan Secures Fifth National Title Amidst Rising Competition

In a thrilling display of athletic dominance, world record holder Tobi Amusan once again claimed the women’s 100m hurdles crown at the 2025 Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) National Trials. The event, held at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos, showcased the 28-year-old’s commanding presence on the track.

Amusan blazed out of the blocks and finished with a winning time of 12.57 seconds, sealing her fifth national title in the discipline. Her closest rival, Adaobi Tabugbo, crossed the line in 13.03 seconds, while Faith Osamuyi followed in third with 13.36 seconds.

This victory underlines Amusan’s continued reign as Nigeria’s top hurdler as she intensifies preparations for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled for September.

Meanwhile, Gafar Badmus took center stage in the men’s 400m, clocking 45.71 seconds to secure the title. Ezekiel Asuquo placed second in 46.29 seconds, and David Akhalu took third with 46.91 seconds.





In a surprise twist in the women’s 400m, seasoned runner Patience Okon-George was disqualified in the final. Favour Onyah, the African U-20 champion, seized the moment with a winning time of 52.69 seconds, followed by Opeyemi Deborah Oke and Anita Enaruna in second and third positions respectively.

In the women’s 100m final, rising star Chioma Nweke dethroned former champion Olayinka Olajide, sprinting to victory in 11.27 seconds. Olajide managed 11.39 seconds, while Iyanuoluwa Bada rounded off the podium with 11.45 seconds.

The delighted Nweke said, “I feel very amazing. It feels good to become a national champion.” She added, “I have to go back and try to qualify for the Commonwealth Games next year.”

okay.ng reports that the national trials served as a crucial qualifying meet for international championships and a clear indicator of Nigeria’s athletic depth.