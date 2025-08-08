Celebrities

Tiwa Savage Reveals She Has Never Experienced True Love Except for Her Son

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats star, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has revealed that despite her age and life experiences, she has never truly felt love—except for the deep bond she shares with her son, Jamil Balogun.

Speaking in an interview with Zeze Millz, the award-winning singer reflected on her past relationships, admitting that they were driven more by infatuation than genuine emotional connection.

“I don’t think I’ve experienced true love apart from my son. Because every time I look back at all my relationships, I’m like, nah, that wasn’t love,” Tiwa said.

She explained that while she believed she was in love at the time, her feelings were not rooted in the kind of lasting emotional depth she now associates with real love.

“I was just infatuated. At that time, I thought I was in love. I don’t think I experienced true love,” she continued.

The singer also confessed that she has never had what she considers a “soulmate experience”, despite multiple attempts at building romantic relationships.

“I’ve never had that soulmate experience. I’ve tried over and over again,” she admitted.

