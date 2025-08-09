Tiwa Savage Reveals How She Survived Sex Tape Scandal, Father’s Death

Tiwa Savage, one of Africa’s most celebrated music stars, has spoken candidly about how she weathered the storm following the leak of her private sex tape in 2021, describing it as the lowest point of her career.

In a recent interview on the Zeze Millz Show, the ‘Stamina’ hitmaker revealed that the scandal came at a time when she was also mourning the death of her father, making the experience even more devastating.

“My lowest point — It was a space of a month or two months that year when my dad died and my sex tape was released. That was low. It was really low. Thinking about it now, it is crazy. The backlash was really horrible. It was my fault. It was really tough,” she said.

The 45-year-old singer admitted that despite the emotional toll, she made a conscious decision not to take a break from music. Instead, she immersed herself in work as a coping mechanism.





“I did not take time out. I just kept working. It was back to back. The only way I could have survived is not think about it. And just keep going and keep working. Whenever you are going through a storm, it is still very hard. But now, I always remind myself that if I could get through that period, this storm will go eventually,” she explained.

Reflecting on her journey, Tiwa Savage said she still believes her greatest career moment is yet to come, despite her many successes.

She also spoke on how the incident reshaped her approach to life and work. She now prioritizes self-care, deliberately disconnecting from the spotlight when needed.

“And I have also learnt how to take time out. Sometimes my team will tell me they have been trying to reach me. I switch off my phone, watch movies with friends. There are always going to be competition. There are always going to be other artistes, female artistes. I have been through so much that I take time out to intentionally travel and hang out with my friends not in the industry,” she said.