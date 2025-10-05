Tinubu’s Visit to Plateau Highlights His Dedication to Peace, Unity, and Religious Harmony

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Plateau State has been described as a significant demonstration of his leadership style centered on peace, tolerance, and inclusivity.

During his trip to Jos on Saturday, the President met with Christian leaders at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), where he also paid his respects to the late Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

Speaking at the meeting, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to uniting Nigerians across ethnic and religious divides. He assured Christian communities in northern Nigeria that his government would continue to uphold fairness, inclusivity, and equal representation for all citizens.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said, “I have a mission to unite this country and ensure its prosperity, and we are making progress.”





The President also reflected on his own family’s interfaith background as proof of his respect for religious diversity. “In our family, we have a strong Muslim background, and I married a Christian — a pastor, for that matter — and I have never forced her to change her religion,” he stated.

He appealed to church leaders and citizens to maintain faith in his administration’s policies, emphasizing that the task of managing religious coexistence lies in the hands of all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, described Tinubu’s Plateau speech as a moving message of peace and unity.

Dare said, “President Tinubu’s Sermon on the Plateau was delivered with the powerful forces of being a father of the nation, a lover of peace, a tolerant Muslim, and a Commander-in-Chief. Mr President, Plateau will always remember!”





He noted that the massive turnout of citizens in Jos reflected their support for the president’s leadership and vision. “Jos Plateau State was lit! President Tinubu arrived to the embrace of a BATIFIED Jos as the streets flowed with rants of his name and chants of President,” Dare said.

According to him, the visit symbolized reconciliation and a renewed bond between the presidency and the people of Plateau.

okay.ng reports that President Tinubu’s trip also served as a symbolic gesture toward fostering mutual understanding among Nigeria’s religious communities.