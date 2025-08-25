Tinubu’s Visit to Brazil Seen as Economic Turning Point for Nigeria

The Presidency has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s forthcoming state visit to Brazil as a crucial step toward strengthening Nigeria’s economy and unlocking new avenues of growth through global partnerships.

Speaking in Brasilia, Mr. Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, said the visit is designed to deepen ties with Latin America’s biggest economy and one of the most influential members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) economic bloc.

President Tinubu is scheduled to arrive in Brazil on Monday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to Dare, the trip is not ceremonial but intended to accelerate Nigeria’s growth through concrete engagements in agriculture, renewable energy, aviation, and trade.

“Yes, this is the third visit of President Tinubu to Brazil, and it is with a justifiable cause. It reflects a renewed and focused effort to build lasting economic integration between our countries. This is a journey that started 21 years ago under President Olusegun Obasanjo and has gained fresh momentum under President Tinubu,” Dare explained.





Nigeria and Brazil, he noted, share similarities in demography, economy, and cultural heritage, making the partnership both natural and strategic. He pointed to Brazil’s achievements in mechanised agriculture and renewable energy as areas where Nigeria can learn valuable lessons.

“Brazil has a cattle herd of 238 million, even more than its human population. This success in agribusiness offers valuable lessons as we expand our livestock industry,” he added.

Unlike earlier visits tied to international gatherings such as the G20 and BRICS summits, this engagement will focus on bilateral agreements. Dare stressed that the shift demonstrates Nigeria’s determination to move from dialogue to action, signing deals that will foster investment and trade.

“This third visit is a state visit, moving Nigeria from being a dialogue partner to actively cutting deals that will open up investments and strengthen cooperation. It’s about transforming historic and cultural ties into practical, mutually beneficial investments that will boost Nigeria’s growth and global standing,” he said.





The Presidency revealed that the trip would also enhance collaboration in aviation, trade, livestock development, and other priority sectors.

okay.ng reports that Tinubu’s Brazil trip forms part of a broader two-nation tour that began in Japan, where he participated in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).