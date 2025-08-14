News

Tinubu’s Reforms Bring World-Class Cancer Care to Nigeria, Says Minister Idris

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Information Minister Mohammed Idris on Food Inflation

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has attributed the availability of modern cancer treatment facilities in Nigeria to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Enugu State Governor, Mr Peter Mbah, in Enugu on Thursday, Idris noted that the Federal Government’s communication team was in the state to capture and relay positive developments from Tinubu’s administration and the state government’s initiatives.

“President Tinubu has done so well that one will wonder if he is already serving his second term,” Idris remarked, commending Governor Mbah’s developmental efforts in the South-East’s political and economic hub.

The minister explained that cancer treatment was no longer an exclusive service abroad, as six cutting-edge oncology centres had been established across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, including Enugu. Each centre, he said, is equipped with the same high-grade machines found globally and staffed with trained specialists.

“Anyone who still chooses to travel abroad for cancer care is doing so out of personal preference, not necessity,” Idris stressed. “We must give credit to President Tinubu for the people he put in place to revamp the health sector.”

According to Idris, the administration has also improved coordination among security agencies, resulting in a more stable security climate nationwide. While acknowledging that challenges remain, he assured that the President is committed to sustaining reforms.

okay.ng reports that the visit underscored both federal and state collaboration in delivering infrastructure and social services to the people.

