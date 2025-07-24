Tinubu’s Firm Stance on Subsidy Removal Praised Amid Resistance, Shettima Declares

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reiterated that President Bola Tinubu’s vigorous economic reforms, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, are firmly anchored in the welfare of Nigerians. Speaking to members of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Shettima emphasized the administration’s commitment to creating a conducive business climate. Highlighting recent decisive measures such as the elimination of the fuel subsidy, realignment of the multiple exchange rate system, and ongoing tax reforms, he assured that the government is steadfast despite pushback from powerful vested interests.

Shettima remarked, “The oil cabal fought back, but he refused to budge. He stood his ground because he acted in the best interest of Nigerians.” The Vice-President further underscored President Tinubu’s deep understanding of commerce, given his business background, stating, “He grew up in that ecosystem, understands how businesses are run, and was the financial controller at Mobil.”

The Vice-President also referenced the government’s effort to revitalize the economy by fostering serious business operations, urging the private sector to lead the change. He confessed a close rapport with the business community, asserting, “I plead guilty to romancing with the business community, the manufacturing and productive sectors.”

NACCIMA’s National President, Jani Ibrahim, who led a delegation to meet Shettima, expressed support for such involvement and proposed regular bi-annual consultations between the organised private sector and the Vice-President’s office. He added that private sector inclusion in key councils on trade, industry, and small-to-medium enterprises would strengthen national economic progress.





Okay.ng reports that the Vice-President’s remarks were a clear signal of unwavering policy direction from the Tinubu administration, amidst ongoing economic challenges facing Nigeria.