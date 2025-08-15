Tinubu’s Administration Pledges South-East Inclusion in National Development Drive

The Federal Government has reaffirmed that the South-East region remains a central focus in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s development vision and national agenda. Officials stress that the administration’s strategic policies and inclusive leadership style leave no room for marginalisation of the region.

This assurance was given by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, during a Citizens’ Engagement forum in Enugu on Thursday. The event formed part of a three-day federal delegation’s visit to Enugu and Ebonyi states to inspect ongoing projects and engage residents directly on government programmes.

Addressing the gathering, Idris stated, “Nigeria will never go back to that era where the South-East or a certain part of the country is being treated marginally.” He emphasised that the Tinubu government is implementing reforms designed to ensure equity and balanced national growth.

According to him, the President has created new development commissions for previously uncovered zones as part of a wider policy to bridge perceived gaps in national representation and project allocation. The minister said these initiatives reflect Tinubu’s commitment to fair appointments and even distribution of federal projects.





Idris noted that by the end of Tinubu’s first term, the tangible benefits of the reforms would be clearer, pointing to transparency, accountability, and delivery of the dividends of democracy as guiding principles. “With Tinubu, Nigeria is marching towards prosperity,” he added.

He further highlighted humanitarian and empowerment programmes aimed at cushioning the economic effects of fuel subsidy removal and other difficult, but necessary, policy measures.

Stakeholders from different sectors of Enugu State attended the meeting, expressing interest in the government’s assurances of inclusivity.

okay.ng reports that the tour serves as both a feedback mechanism and a platform to showcase the administration’s development strides in the region.