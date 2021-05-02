Tinubu warns against calls for Nigeria’s breakup

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has warned against calls for the separation of Nigeria.

Tinubu speaking at a special Ramadan prayer in Lagos on Sunday, said that Nigeria cannot risk secession and another civil war.

He noted that the country was better as a united entity.

“God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq,” Tinubu said.

“Such war does not end in time. We are yet to recover from the civil war. We are better together.

“I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate; it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”