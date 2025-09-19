Tinubu Visits Buhari’s Family, Assures Continuity of Former President’s Legacy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari that his administration remains committed to upholding the values and principles for which Buhari was known.

During a condolence visit to the residence of the former president in Kaduna State on Friday, Tinubu was warmly welcomed by Buhari’s widow, Aisha Buhari, alongside their son, Yusuf Buhari, and other family members.

In his address, the President expressed solidarity with the family, noting that Buhari’s values would continue to guide Nigeria.

He said:

“We are just here to assure you that we share in your grief, we share in your pain. A loss in flesh is not a loss in the spirit, and the spirit that he left with us is a spirit of hard work, dedication, patriotism and honesty, and we are doing that. We assure you and the entire family that we will continue with our leader’s legacy, the mark he made for Nigeria. We will continue on the path of honesty, integrity, and great character that he imbued in us. May God help Nigeria, keep us united and together in the promised land.”





okay.ng reports that Mrs. Aisha Buhari expressed appreciation for the President and his team, highlighting the family’s gratitude during this period of mourning.

She remarked:

“I would like to use this medium to thank you once again, the First Lady, the wife of the Vice President, for standing by me and my family. I would like to pray for Nigeria, for peace to reign, for unity of the country, and for you, President Tinubu, to carry on with my late husband’s legacy of honesty, integrity, tolerance, accountability, and justice.”

The presidential delegation included prominent figures such as Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, governors of Kwara, Yobe, Borno, and Sokoto States, as well as key cabinet members like Finance Minister Wale Edun and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.





Earlier in the day, Tinubu also graced the wedding ceremony of Nasirudeen Abdulaziz Yari, son of Senator Abdulaziz Yari, where he received the groom’s hand on behalf of the family.