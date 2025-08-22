Tinubu Urges Nigerians Abroad to Return and Rebuild Nation, Says Leadership Requires “Thinking and Doing”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians living abroad to actively contribute to the nation’s progress by bringing home their expertise, investments, and innovative ideas.

Tinubu made this passionate appeal on Thursday during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community in Japan. The meeting took place at Kahala Hotel and Resort, Yokohama, on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

The President emphasized that Nigeria cannot achieve lasting prosperity without the shared responsibility of its citizens at home and abroad.

Tinubu Speaks on Unity and Responsibility





Speaking before a gathering of professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and business leaders, Tinubu explained that the path to national growth requires a combination of visionary ideas and practical action.

He said:

“Leadership is about thinking and doing. It is about blending visionary ideas with practical steps to deliver stability, unity, and growth. I am happy to listen to you. I’m happy to report that many of our people are returning home. Yes, for economic reasons, some people might decide to stay away; it’s a fundamental right of the individual, but for the economic growth and opportunity available in Nigeria, don’t stay away. Your contribution is very much needed. If you stay away, who will build it?”

Tinubu expressed joy at meeting what he described as a vibrant representation of Nigeria’s diversity and pledged to make the country a place where all citizens can thrive.

okay.ng reports that the President also invited key government officials to brief the diaspora community on reforms being implemented by his administration. They included the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Suleiman Halilu.





Economic Reforms and Healthcare Upgrades

On the economy, Tinubu stressed that his administration has stabilized fundamentals and is driving reforms to create opportunities for investment and employment. He pointed out that recent changes have made Nigeria’s business environment more competitive while boosting investor confidence.

He also highlighted improvements in healthcare delivery, noting that the government is upgrading medical facilities to reduce medical tourism and ensure Nigerians access quality healthcare at home.

Nigerians Abroad React

Wale Tinubu, the President’s nephew and an energy executive, shared insights on how reforms are positively impacting businesses, capital inflow, and the stock market.

The President of the Nigerian Union in Japan, Emeka Ebogota, praised Tinubu for his commitment to engage with Nigerians abroad, assuring that members of the community will support efforts to reposition Nigeria.

Other notable attendees included John Ologbotsere, a Japanese national award recipient in electrotechnical standardisation; Mr. Kingsley Kabuyashi, an entrepreneur and investor; students; and medical practitioners.

Projecting Nigeria Positively

Tinubu urged Nigerians abroad to be ambassadors of the country by projecting a positive image in their daily engagements.

“If we don’t join hands and work together, then we’ve lost the hope of being the leaders we are supposed to be,” he warned.

He also reminded them that holding a Nigerian passport is only one part of citizenship — true patriotism lies in character, values, and actions that promote the nation’s progress.

Among dignitaries present were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh; Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of Budget, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed.