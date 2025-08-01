Tinubu Urges Digital Media Influencers to Champion Unity, Curb Misinformation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on young Nigerians engaged in digital media to use their platforms responsibly, urging them to focus on nation-building, accurate information-sharing, and unifying narratives.

Speaking on Friday at the Progressives Digital Media Summit in Abuja, the president emphasized that with the rising influence of digital tools comes an equally important obligation to promote national development and cohesion.

“Your generation has recognised this moment. You are using digital tools to innovate, educate, and demand accountability,” Tinubu said. “But as your influence grows, so must our collective sense of purpose and responsibility.”

He cautioned content creators and influencers against disseminating unverified information and encouraged them to harness their platforms to create employment, uplift communities, and foster national unity.





“Use your influence to foster unity, not division,” Tinubu added. “Digital media is now a central driver of economic growth, civic engagement, and social change.”

The president highlighted his administration’s support for the digital sector, including initiatives like the National Digital Innovation Fund and startup-friendly policies, while warning of growing threats such as cyberattacks, deepfakes, and misinformation.

In his remarks, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, praised the evolving role of digital voices in reshaping Nigeria’s future. “You are the vanguard of a reborn Nigeria. The road may be challenging, but it is necessary,” he noted.

Echoing this concern, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, painted a stark picture of today’s social media landscape.





“Divisive content is rampant. Deepfakes and AI-generated content are increasingly used against political opponents,” Onanuga warned. “Misinformation spreads five times faster than official corrections.”

Segun Dada, the presidential aide on new media and convener of the summit, stressed that digital media has become a powerful societal force, one that must be guided toward national good and responsible use.

He underscored the need for creators and strategists to be conscious of risks such as privacy breaches, polarization, and loss of trust in institutions.

Themed “Unveiling the Critical Role of New Media in National Development,” the summit drew together a cross-section of content creators, political communicators, digital strategists, and young professionals, aiming to forge a forward-thinking agenda for Nigeria’s digital future.