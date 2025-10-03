News

Tinubu to Visit Jos for Funeral, Meeting with Church Leaders

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos for Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Saturday, October 4.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu will attend the funeral prayers of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nantewe Yilwatda Goshwe.

It stated that following the funeral prayers, President Tinubu will also meet with Church Leaders from across Northern Nigeria at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), located in Jos.

- Advertisement -

The statement added that the President is expected to return to Lagos later the same day.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article NESCAFÉ Serves 65,000 Cups Nationwide to Celebrate Coffee and Nigeria at 65
Next Article Oluwo of Iwo and Ex-wife, Chanel Chin I Never Met Oluwo Through Ooni — Ex-Olori Chanel Chin Denies Assassination Plot Claims

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Oluwo of Iwo and Ex-wife, Chanel Chin
I Never Met Oluwo Through Ooni — Ex-Olori Chanel Chin Denies Assassination Plot Claims
News
NESCAFÉ Serves 65,000 Cups Nationwide to Celebrate Coffee and Nigeria at 65
Brands
Meta
Meta Seeks Settlement with NDPC Over $32.8 Million Privacy Fine
Tech
Minister Olawande Cautions Nigerian Youths Against Deadly Irregular Migration Risks
News
SEC Fines Stanbic IBTC Capital N50.1 Million Over GTCO Offer Breach
Business
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like