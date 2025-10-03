Tinubu to Visit Jos for Funeral, Meeting with Church Leaders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos for Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Saturday, October 4.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu will attend the funeral prayers of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nantewe Yilwatda Goshwe.

It stated that following the funeral prayers, President Tinubu will also meet with Church Leaders from across Northern Nigeria at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), located in Jos.





The statement added that the President is expected to return to Lagos later the same day.