Tinubu to Honour 210 Ex-NYSC Members

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday, July 29, present national honours to 210 former members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in recognition of their exemplary dedication and sacrifices during their service years.

According to a statement by Emeka Rems Mgbemena, spokesperson for the NYSC, the awards will be presented during the ‘President’s NYSC Honours Award’ ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Out of the total awardees, 200 ex-corps members who served between 2020 and 2023 will be celebrated for excelling across NYSC’s Four Cardinal Programmes: orientation course, primary assignment, community development service, and winding-up/passing-out.

Additionally, 10 former corps members who sustained permanent disabilities during their national service will be specially honoured under the NYSC Hope Alive Initiative, which aims to recognize the resilience and patriotism of physically challenged individuals who served Nigeria with distinction despite adversity.





The event will be hosted by Comrade Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Youth Development, alongside Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, Director-General of the NYSC, and other key officials of the Scheme.

The NYSC management expressed joy in celebrating the honourees, stating: “The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, the Director General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu and the entire NYSC Management heartily welcome the award beneficiaries and guests to the occasion.”