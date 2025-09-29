Tinubu to Commission Renovated Wole Soyinka Centre on Independence Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to officially inaugurate the newly refurbished National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on Monday by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which spearheaded the multi-billion-naira renovation project in partnership with the Bankers’ Committee. The facelift represents what the organisers described as a bold investment in Nigeria’s cultural heritage and its emerging creative economy.

The event will draw a high-profile audience, including state governors, members of the National Assembly, the diplomatic community, business leaders, cultural ambassadors, academics, and youth representatives.

Tinubu had in July 2024 officially renamed the historic complex in honour of Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, underscoring his administration’s commitment to arts and culture.





According to the CBN and the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, the relaunch of the iconic theatre is not only a celebration of Nigeria’s cultural legacy but also a launchpad for the growth of the creative industries.

The reopening ceremony will feature captivating performances from the National Troupe of Nigeria and other renowned artists. Professor Soyinka is expected to deliver special remarks, while CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso will give the welcome address. Goodwill messages will also be delivered by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

Extensive upgrades to the theatre included a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, modern firefighting installations, upgraded electrical, water, and sewage systems, advanced lighting and sound technology, world-class stage engineering, solar power integration, refurbished interiors, brand-new furniture, installation of 17 passenger lifts, and the restoration of historic artworks on the façade and interior walls.

Speaking ahead of the inauguration, CBN Governor Cardoso remarked:





“This is not just an edifice; it represents our history and culture. The transformation of this landmark into a world-class facility is a testament to the Nigerian spirit.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the initiative, stating:

“The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts (National Theatre) will not only showcase arts, tourism, and culture, but will also serve as a world-class venue for global conferences and performances.”

Minister Musawa added:

“The successful renovation of the National Theatre marks a milestone in our collective effort to preserve cultural assets while creating new opportunities for the creative industry. It is a gift to the nation and a source of pride.”

The theatre, originally constructed under the administration of General Yakubu Gowon and completed in 1976 under General Olusegun Obasanjo, remains most famous for hosting FESTAC ’77, the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture.

This grand reopening reaffirms the place of Lagos as Nigeria’s cultural capital and signals the beginning of a new era for the country’s creative economy, okay.ng reports.