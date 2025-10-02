Tinubu to commission $400m crude oil export terminal in Rivers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will commission the $400 million Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal in Rivers State on October 8, 2025.

The facility, developed by Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), operator of the Otakikpo field PML 11 in Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area, is the first onshore crude export terminal built by an indigenous company in Nigeria. It is also the first such facility constructed in the country in over 50 years, since the Forcados Terminal was commissioned in 1971.

According to GEIL, the inauguration will be attended by Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, top federal officials, and industry stakeholders led by the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Olusegun Ilori, Executive Director of Legal and Corporate Services at GEIL, said the project represents a strategic alignment with President Tinubu’s efforts to boost Nigeria’s oil production capacity.





Industry experts have long identified evacuation challenges as a key barrier to achieving the federal government’s production target of three million barrels of crude per day. The Otakikpo terminal is expected to address this by offering evacuation outlets for over 40 stranded oil fields, unlocking millions of barrels of crude previously trapped.

The terminal has an initial storage capacity of 750,000 barrels, expandable to three million, with a loading capacity of 360,000 barrels per day. The facility is projected to reduce production costs and enhance competitiveness in the sector.

GEIL Chairman and CEO, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, described the project as transformative. “What we have achieved here is not just a storage solution, but a game-changing national infrastructure that has opened a new pathway for about 40 stranded oil fields to finally contribute to the economy,” he said.