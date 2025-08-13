Tinubu to Attend TICAD9 in Japan, Embark on State Visit to Brazil

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will embark on a two-nation trip to Japan and Brazil on Thursday, August 14, with a stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before proceeding to his first destination.

According to a State House statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu will attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan, from August 20 to 22.

Themed “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa”, the conference will focus on driving Africa’s economic transformation through private investment, innovation, and institutional improvements, while also advancing a sustainable and resilient society that promotes human security, peace, and stability.

During his time in Japan, President Tinubu will participate in plenary sessions, hold bilateral meetings with other leaders, and engage with chief executive officers of Japanese companies that have investments in Nigeria.





Initiated in 1993 by the Japanese government, TICAD is co-hosted by the United Nations, UNDP, African Union Commission, and World Bank. It serves as a major policy dialogue platform between African leaders and development partners. The previous edition was held in August 2022 in Tunisia.

Following TICAD9, President Tinubu will depart for Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, on Sunday, August 24, for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

While in Brazil, the Nigerian leader will hold bilateral talks with his host and participate in a business forum aimed at deepening economic cooperation. His delegation, which includes key ministers and senior government officials, will explore opportunities for collaboration and sign agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Brazilian government.