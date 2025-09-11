News

Tinubu to Address Global Leaders at United Nations General Assembly in New York

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to deliver an address at the high-level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled to take place in New York.

According to a revised provisional list of speakers from the UN headquarters, Tinubu is billed to speak on the second day of the debate, Wednesday, September 24, during the afternoon session at approximately 8:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. Nigerian time). He is listed as the 17th speaker on that day.

The debate will gather 195 leaders, including 98 heads of state, five vice presidents, 44 heads of government, four deputy prime ministers, 37 ministers, one crown prince, and four chairs of delegation.

By tradition, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will open the debate, followed by the United States President, Donald Trump, as the host nation’s leader.

UN sources indicated that the speaking order may change if President Tinubu fails to attend in person. “Please note that this list will continue to be updated until the start of the General Debate as changes are communicated by Member States,” Movses Abelian, the Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management, stated.

Tinubu’s presence continues Nigeria’s strong representation at the UN. Last year, Vice President Kashim Shettima represented him, unusually maintaining the head of state’s traditional speaking slot on the first day. Diplomats described the feat as evidence of Nigeria’s diplomatic goodwill and influence within the global community.

Themed “Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development, and human rights”, this year’s UNGA will host a series of events, including the High-Level Meeting to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the UN, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment, and summits on climate, Palestine, and artificial intelligence governance.

The 80th UNGA officially opened on September 9 with Germany’s Annalena Baerbock sworn in as its new president. Baerbock, the fifth woman in history to preside over the Assembly, urged member states to unite in tackling global crises.

okay.ng reports that Tinubu’s expected participation highlights Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to international diplomacy, peace, and sustainable development.

