Tinubu Taps Babangida’s Son, Others in Overhaul of Key Government Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved a significant reshuffling of federal agency leadership, naming Muhammad Babangida, the son of Nigeria’s former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida, as the new Chairman of the restructured Bank of Agriculture.

This development was confirmed on Friday through a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Muhammad Babangida, aged 53, brings a robust academic and executive portfolio to the role. He earned a degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Switzerland. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School’s Executive Program on Corporate Governance, which he completed in 2002.

The appointment signals Tinubu’s effort to inject experienced leadership into strategic agencies. Also included in the list of newly appointed officials are:





Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna): Chairperson, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority

Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano): Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council

Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano): Chairman, Standard Organisation of Nigeria

Sanusi Musa (SAN) (Kano): Chairman, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution





Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu (Sokoto): Director-General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa

Sanusi Garba Rikiji (Zamfara): Director-General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations

Mrs. Tomi Somefun (Oyo): Managing Director, National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission

Dr. Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria (Kaduna): Executive Director, Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission

These appointments reflect a broader government agenda aimed at strengthening economic and diplomatic institutions.

Okay.ng reports that the latest appointments may be part of Tinubu’s strategy to build a legacy of technocratic reform within federal agencies.