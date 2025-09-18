Tinubu Sends Condolences to FIRS and UBA After Deadly Afriland Towers Fire

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Afriland Properties Limited following the devastating fire that claimed lives at the Afriland Towers in Lagos Island.

Seven people have been confirmed dead after the blaze ripped through the high-rise building on Broad Street on Tuesday. According to reports, the victims, including four members of staff from FIRS, lost their lives in hospitals across Lagos where they were rushed after being rescued from the inferno.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu expressed his deepest sympathies to the families who lost loved ones as well as to the injured still receiving treatment.

The statement read: “President Tinubu extends his condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, UBA, and particularly those who lost loved ones in the inferno, and the injured who are currently receiving medical attention. The President commends the emergency responders, including the Federal Fire Service, first aiders, medical personnel, and members of the public, for their quick intervention and notes their deep sense of responsibility during the evacuation. President Tinubu advises more caution, training, and alertness to avert such emergencies in the future. The President prays that God Almighty will receive the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to the injured.”





Doctors across Lagos hospitals are still battling to save some of the surviving victims. The tragic incident was one of two separate fire disasters that struck the Lagos Island Business District on Tuesday, destroying goods worth millions of naira and leaving many injured.

okay.ng reports that Tinubu emphasized the importance of safety awareness in public institutions, urging authorities to strengthen fire prevention measures in densely populated business districts like Lagos Island.