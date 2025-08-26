Tinubu Secures 5 MoUs with Brazil, Welcomes Petrobras Return to Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed gratitude to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the warm reception accorded to him and his delegation during an official engagement at the Itamaraty Palace in Brazil.

Tinubu described the meeting as not just ceremonial but one that produced tangible outcomes. “Our conversations were not mere protocol. They carried purpose and delivered action,” the Nigerian leader stated.

According to him, both nations signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering trade, aviation, science, finance, and diplomacy, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and moving cooperation from “intentions to implementation.”

okay.ng reports that President Tinubu particularly welcomed the possibility of Brazil’s state-run oil giant, Petrobras, returning to Nigeria. He noted that the development could boost Nigeria’s energy sector and create fresh economic opportunities. “I welcome Petrobras’s potential return to Nigeria. This move will re-energise our oil and gas sector and unlock wider economic opportunities for our people,” Tinubu declared.





He further highlighted plans for direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil, increased knowledge transfer, as well as joint initiatives in technology, food security, and clean energy. These, he said, will help forge a stronger South-South partnership between the two nations.

“From new direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil, knowledge transfer, to joint work in technology, food security, and clean energy, we are opening fresh horizons together, built on a vision of a stronger global south partnership,” the President noted.

Concluding his remarks, Tinubu thanked Brazil for its hospitality and enduring friendship. “Obrigado, Brasil, for the friendship, the feijoada, and for proving once again that we share one future across the Atlantic,” he added.