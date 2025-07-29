Tinubu Rewards Ex-NYSC Members with Immediate Employment, ₦250,000 Cash, and Scholarships

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the immediate employment of 200 ex-NYSC members into the federal civil service and awarded ₦250,000 cash prizes to each of them, recognizing their exceptional contributions during the 2020–2023 service years.

The President, represented by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, gave the directive during the combined President’s NYSC Honours Award Ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event was organized to reward former corps members who distinguished themselves through discipline, patriotism, and selfless service to the nation.

President Tinubu further approved federal employment for 10 physically challenged former corps members who sustained injuries or disabilities while serving the nation, reassuring them that “the government will never forget their sacrifice.”





In addition to job placements and cash awards, the honorees will also receive postgraduate scholarships to study in any Nigerian university of their choice.

“In appreciation of their service to the nation… each award recipient will be granted a scholarship to pursue postgraduate programs up to a degree in any university in the country,” the President stated.

According to Tinubu, the gesture is a demonstration of his administration’s continued investment in youth development.

“In appreciation of these critical roles played by youth in national development… the government developed several youth-related programs covering education, skills development, technology, and information sustainability,” he added.





He urged Nigerian youths to reject attempts by destabilizing forces and instead “continue to have faith in Nigeria.”

The award ceremony celebrated top-performing honorees, including Nunaya Polycarp Nunaya (Kwara), Okpogbo Alvin Chinedu (Cross River), Dr. Ugwa Obinna Mark (Cross River), and Rabiu Quadri Mayokun (Rivers) from the male category. Female awardees included Akase Pati Ence Nguwasen (Gombe) and Igwe Anne Chikaodi (Sokoto).

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, commended Tinubu’s commitment to Nigerian youth. “Your presence here is a testament to the deep-rooted love you have for our nation’s young people,” he said, highlighting efforts in startup support, job creation, and youth inclusion in governance.

Olawande also acknowledged the recent increase in NYSC allowance from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000, describing it as a practical response to current economic realities, not a political token.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, praised Nigerian youths as “the future of our great nation”, citing their immense contributions across sectors. He referenced the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, which in 2025 alone engaged 2,319 doctors and provided healthcare services to over 4 million Nigerians.

He emphasized the ongoing transformation within the NYSC through tech-driven entrepreneurship training, which has empowered over 250,000 corps members annually.

On institutional reforms, Nafiu lauded the revitalized Nigerian Youth Investment Fund and the National Talent Export Programme, adding that the pending NYSC Trust Fund Bill would “create a sustainable funding framework for the scheme.”

Honoring four corps members who lost their lives during service, the DG emphasized their sacrifices will not be forgotten.

Addressing the honorees, Nafiu said, “You may no longer wear khaki, but you now wear something even more enduring: the confidence of a great nation.”

He concluded with a call for the awardees to serve as “ambassadors of unity and innovators of hope.”