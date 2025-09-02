News

Tinubu Reverses NTA Shake-Up, Recalls DG Salihu Dembos and ED News Ayo Adewuyi

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the recall of top management officials of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), reversing fresh appointments announced recently at the state-owned broadcaster.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the directive affects Mr. Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, who will now return to his position as Director-General of NTA, a role he was first appointed to in October 2023. He will complete his three-year tenure.

Similarly, Mr. Ayo Adewuyi, who was appointed Executive Director of News in 2024, has also been recalled to finish his term, which runs until 2027.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of Mr. Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), who briefly vacated the post following some management changes in the agency.

The President similarly directed the recall of Mr. Ayo Adewuyi, the Executive Director of News, to complete his three-year tenure, which ends in 2027,” the statement read.

The directive effectively sets aside earlier appointments, which had named a new director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises.

ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
