Tinubu Reveals Why He Almost Didn’t Watch Super Falcons’ WAFCON Final

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has admitted that he nearly skipped watching the dramatic final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), fearing it would spike his blood pressure.

Speaking on Monday evening while hosting the triumphant Super Falcons at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Tinubu said the emotional rollercoaster of the final match initially kept him away from the screen.

“Honestly, I did not want to watch the match. I didn’t want high blood pressure,” the President confessed. “But people came into my room and turned on my TV to that channel.”

The final, played on Sunday night in Rabat, Morocco, saw the Falcons fall behind 2-0 to the host nation before mounting an incredible comeback to win 3-2 and secure their 10th continental title.





Recalling the tense moments, Tinubu added: “When it was 2-0, I got very restless and very offended. But I was still there watching.”

The President, however, lauded the team’s resolve and resilience, calling it a testament to the Nigerian fighting spirit.

“I was impressed by the indomitable spirit of resilience, determination and courage of the team,” he said.

The emotional win marked yet another historic achievement for the Super Falcons, and their performance has drawn praise across the country and the continent.





In addition to hosting the team, Tinubu earlier conferred national honours on all 24 players and rewarded them with cash gifts and housing allocations.