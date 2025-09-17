News

Tinubu Returns to Nigeria After Abruptly Ending Paris Vacation

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Abuja on Tuesday evening following the unexpected suspension of his European vacation.

The Nigerian leader had initially planned a 10-day private visit to Paris, France, and London, United Kingdom, but returned earlier than scheduled. His Airbus A330 landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at precisely 6:50 pm local time.

Tinubu left Nigeria on September 4 and was expected to remain abroad until later in the week. No official explanation has been issued regarding the decision to shorten his leave.

His early return coincides with the expiration of the six-month state of emergency declared in Rivers State, a region vital to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The emergency measure is set to end this Thursday.

- Advertisement -

At 73 years old, Tinubu has already undertaken 15 international trips since January 2025, frequently blending official engagements with periods of rest. His most recent extended holiday was in April, when he spent about 14 days between Paris and London.

okay.ng reports that this unanticipated return has stirred conversations about whether pressing domestic political or security matters influenced the decision.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Private Depots Empty as Dangote Refinery Supplies Fuel Directly
Next Article Lokpobiri Calls for Regional Energy Integration to Cut Africa’s $120bn Import Bill

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 22 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nigerians Reap Gains from Tinubu’s Bold Economic Policies, Says APC Chairman Yilwatda
News
Oyo Police Warn Parents to Intensify Vigilance as Schools Reopen Across State
Education News
Israel Creates Temporary Passage for Civilians as Gaza Endures Fresh Bombardment
International
Utah Court Moves Toward Death Penalty for Charlie Kirk’s Accused Killer
News
Governor Otu Names Orok Okon as New Cross River State Head of Service
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like