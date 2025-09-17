Tinubu Returns to Nigeria After Abruptly Ending Paris Vacation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Abuja on Tuesday evening following the unexpected suspension of his European vacation.

The Nigerian leader had initially planned a 10-day private visit to Paris, France, and London, United Kingdom, but returned earlier than scheduled. His Airbus A330 landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at precisely 6:50 pm local time.

Tinubu left Nigeria on September 4 and was expected to remain abroad until later in the week. No official explanation has been issued regarding the decision to shorten his leave.

His early return coincides with the expiration of the six-month state of emergency declared in Rivers State, a region vital to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The emergency measure is set to end this Thursday.





At 73 years old, Tinubu has already undertaken 15 international trips since January 2025, frequently blending official engagements with periods of rest. His most recent extended holiday was in April, when he spent about 14 days between Paris and London.

okay.ng reports that this unanticipated return has stirred conversations about whether pressing domestic political or security matters influenced the decision.