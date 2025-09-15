Tinubu Returns to Abuja Ahead of Schedule After Concluding Vacation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will resume his official responsibilities in Abuja on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, following an early end to his vacation abroad.

This was confirmed on Monday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded his work vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to resume official duties.”

Tinubu left Nigeria on September 4, 2025, to spend part of his annual holiday in France, with plans to later continue the vacation in the United Kingdom. During his stay in Paris, he held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutual prosperity.

This was Tinubu’s seventh trip to France since assuming office in May 2023. It followed his recent appearances at the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) Summit and the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Japan.





In just the first nine months of 2025, Tinubu has embarked on 15 international visits across 11 countries. His diplomatic engagements have ranged from high-level summits and bilateral negotiations to presidential inaugurations and state visits.

Some of these include: attending President John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration in Ghana, participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit in the United Arab Emirates, and addressing Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders in Saint Lucia. He also met Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Vatican City.

okay.ng reports that Tinubu’s active international travel underscores his administration’s commitment to building stronger global partnerships, with a focus on investment, trade, climate action, and security cooperation.