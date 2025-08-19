Tinubu Restoring Stability and Hope in Nigeria, Says Okowa

Former Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a decisive leader who is bringing stability and renewed hope to Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday at a national summit organised by the Integrity Group of Nigeria (IGN) with the theme “Renew Hope Agenda through Continuity”, Okowa said Tinubu had proven himself as an “action president” who takes responsibility rather than shifting blame.

Okowa, represented by his former Special Adviser on National Assembly and Inter-Governmental Relationships, Pascal Adigwe, emphasised that Tinubu’s policy decisions may appear tough but are already yielding positive results.

“Tinubu’s decisions might be tough or rough, but they are yielding positive results. Tinubu is bringing stability. He’s bringing back hope. He’s taking the bull by the horn. He’s not referring to issues in the past or how the past was governed. He promised Nigeria that he will come to the saddle and take responsibility. That is what he has done,” Okowa said.





Okowa Endorses Tinubu for 2027 Presidential Election

The former governor expressed his full backing for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, stressing that the administration has demonstrated readiness to rebuild Nigeria.

“We have come, not with liability but assets to make what you have built better. We are coming with our experience, with our knowledge of the terrain. We are coming with love. We are coming with resources to better the lot,” he noted.

Okowa further encouraged pro-Tinubu support groups across the country to begin early preparations for the 2027 campaign, adding that the President deserves continuity to consolidate on his reforms.





Other Stakeholders Applaud Tinubu’s Leadership

In his remarks, the IGN Convener and National Chairman, Dr. Oke Idawene, stated that President Tinubu came into office well-prepared to govern and had remained focused on the prosperity of Nigeria.

“The message of this afternoon is no other than to say never again shall we allow those who are stealing Nigeria’s prosperity to lead us again,” Idawene said.

He highlighted the availability of student loans, improved security, and governors’ alignment with Tinubu’s vision as strong indicators of performance.

Similarly, Senator Binta Garba observed that although Nigeria faced challenges when Tinubu assumed power, his administration has turned things around positively.

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, also urged Nigerians to support and pray for Tinubu, noting that early results of his policies could already be seen in electoral victories of the APC and Nigeria’s achievements in sports.

Prof. Nora Daduut, Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, commended the group for the summit and encouraged women to sustain the renewed hope initiative nationwide.