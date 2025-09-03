Tinubu Reshuffles Education Leadership, Names New Vice Chancellors in Zaria and Kano

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved fresh appointments in the education sector, announcing new leadership for two of Nigeria’s upgraded Federal Universities of Education.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President named Professor Yahaya Bunkure as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Professor Bunkure, a widely respected academic with a specialization in science education, currently serves as the Vice Chancellor of Saadatu Rimi University of Education in Kano.

At the same time, Tinubu appointed Engineer Abdurrazaq Nakore as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano. Nakore, who is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, previously served as Executive Secretary of the Rural Electricity Board in Jigawa State.





For the Kano institution, the President also named Professor Abdullahi Kodage as Vice Chancellor.

The statement emphasized: “In accordance with the institution’s governing laws, the pro-chancellor will serve a term of four years, while the Vice-Chancellors will serve for five years.”

The Federal University of Education, Zaria, and Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano, were among four former Colleges of Education that were upgraded to full-fledged universities between 2022 and 2023.

This development is seen as part of Tinubu’s broader effort to strengthen Nigeria’s education system through leadership reform and institutional capacity building.





okay.ng reports that the appointments mark another step in the government’s commitment to improving educational administration and academic excellence across the country.