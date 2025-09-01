News

Tinubu Reassures Nigerians of Fairness, Declares No Citizen Will Be Treated as Second-Class

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration’s development plans are structured to benefit all citizens equally, without favoritism to any region or ethnic group.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement released on Monday, Tinubu said his government is anchored on fairness, equity, and service to the nation.

“The oath I took guides every bridge, road, rail, power, and health project we deliver,” the President said, stressing that the projects being implemented under his leadership are designed as national assets, not “local trophies.”

He cited landmark projects such as the Lagos–Calabar Highway in the South, the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway in the North, the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri rail in the East, and the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano expressway in the central corridor of the country.

On health, Tinubu highlighted ongoing rehabilitation of health centres across Nigeria, alongside approvals for light rail systems in Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, and Ogun States. He also said over 250,000 jobs have been created under his administration.

On energy and infrastructure, he mentioned that power supply is returning to Kaduna via the revitalized 255-megawatt plant, while the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline has successfully crossed the River Niger. In the South-South, bridges in Onitsha and Bonny are linking communities, and oil exploration activities have expanded in Bauchi and Gombe States.

“This is the equity of Renewed Hope. No Nigerian is second-class, no region is left behind. Together we will rise as one nation, one people, and one destiny. Bet on Nigeria,” the President declared.

okay.ng reports that this latest assurance comes amid growing debates about equity and distribution of federal projects across the country.

