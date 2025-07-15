Tinubu Reacts to US, UAE Visa Policy Changes, Orders Compliance with Global Immigration Norms

The Nigerian government has responded to recent visa issuance policy changes by the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), assuring citizens that active diplomatic efforts are underway to address the situation through appropriate channels.

In a press statement issued on Monday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to sustaining strong diplomatic ties with both countries amid growing concerns over new visa restrictions affecting Nigerian nationals.

According to the statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the U.S. government cited two main reasons for its updated visa policies: the high rate of visa overstays by Nigerian citizens and the need for reliable access to individual records. The changes, the U.S. clarified, are part of its global visa reciprocity review, which can affect the number of permitted entries and visa validity periods.

In direct response, President Tinubu has instructed all relevant federal agencies to fully comply with Nigeria’s international obligations and enhance cooperation with foreign governments in authenticating the identities of Nigerians applying for visas or consular services abroad.





“The President calls on all Nigerians to respect the immigration regulations of their host countries and to uphold the integrity of the permits and privileges granted to them under the laws of those jurisdictions,” the statement read.

On the issue of UAE transit visas, the Nigerian government noted that it has not received any formal communication from Emirati authorities about revised policies. However, the government acknowledged that visa processing for Nigerians appears to be resuming in a gradual and orderly fashion.

President Tinubu expressed appreciation for the UAE’s ongoing cooperation with Nigerian officials and reiterated that any genuine concerns raised by the Emirates are being addressed “in a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration.”

The President assured Nigerians that his administration remains fully committed to safeguarding the dignity and mobility of all citizens abroad in line with his 4-D Foreign Policy agenda, which prioritizes Diaspora engagement.





“His administration will continue to pursue the best possible outcomes for citizens abroad, ensuring that Nigerians can travel, work, and live with dignity and respect in any part of the world,” the statement added.

The Federal Government also reiterated its intent to strengthen bilateral relationships with both the United States and the UAE despite current tensions around visa issuance.