Tinubu Rallies Support for Super Falcons Ahead of Historic WAFCON Final

President Bola Tinubu has extended a heartfelt message of support to Nigeria’s Super Falcons as they prepare to vie for a record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title against Morocco in the final scheduled at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat tonight.

In a personally signed statement shared on Saturday, the President expressed Nigeria’s immense pride in the team’s remarkable journey throughout the tournament. He described their performance as “awe-inspiring” and praised their embodiment of pride, honour, and resilience both on and off the field.

Highlighting a notable moment, Tinubu referenced the Falcon’s compassionate visit to Gabriela Salgado, the injured South African player, calling it a testament to “our shared humanity, empathy, and sisterly affection, which we Africans hold in high regard.” Drawing attention to the team’s dominance statistically—remaining unbeaten in the group phase, successful progression through knockout stages, and conceding just a single goal in the semifinals—he remarked, “If statistics alone win matches, you are already champions.”

Okay.ng reports that Tinubu reminded the squad of Nigeria’s perfect record in all nine previous WAFCON finals, an encouraging historical edge heading into tonight’s game. To reinforce this support, a high-profile government delegation including Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa, Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, and National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko is in Rabat to bolster morale.





Beyond the players and technical team, Tinubu acknowledged the unwavering backing from families, friends, the Nigerian diaspora in Morocco, and sports supporters, extending gratitude for their collective role in the Falcons’ campaign.

The President concluded with a stirring charge: “You will finish strong by the Grace of God. Go for the tenth! Bring the trophy home. Your fellow countrymen and women, young and old, are rooting for you.” He voiced his anticipation to welcome the victorious team back to Abuja.

As the nation holds its breath ahead of the clash, hope and prayers unite millions behind the Super Falcons’ quest for continental glory.