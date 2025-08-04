News

Tinubu Praises BUA’s Rabiu as “Man of Quiet Excellence” on 65th Birthday

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, on the occasion of his 65th birthday, describing him as a symbol of visionary leadership and national pride.

In a congratulatory statement issued on Monday, President Tinubu lauded Rabiu as a man of quiet excellence, whose entrepreneurial journey and social impact reflect unwavering belief in the Nigerian project.

“From cement to foods, sugar to steel, ports to power, and more recently, oil and gas, he has demonstrated what is possible when vision meets discipline and ambition is anchored in purpose,” Tinubu said.

The President commended the BUA Group founder for transforming critical sectors of the Nigerian economy and for consistently investing in indigenous capacity, thereby creating thousands of jobs and strengthening local production.

Highlighting Rabiu’s philanthropic footprint through the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), Tinubu noted the initiative’s interventions in education, healthcare, and social development as a model of meaningful impact.

“Abdul Samad Rabiu is a builder in every sense. He has built industries, empowered people, uplifted communities, and continues to invest in the future of our country—not for applause, but out of duty and conviction,” the President stated.

He described the billionaire industrialist’s leadership style as calm and focused, rooted in values that prioritize purpose over fanfare.

President Tinubu expressed pride in Rabiu’s enduring legacy and affirmed his role as a trusted partner in Nigeria’s journey toward economic prosperity and social advancement.

“Nigeria is proud of him, and I am proud to call him a trusted partner in our nation’s progress,” Tinubu added, while wishing him continued strength, wisdom, and good health.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, one of Africa’s wealthiest men, has long been at the forefront of Nigeria’s private sector growth and development, particularly through the expansion of BUA Group’s industrial footprint across the country.

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
