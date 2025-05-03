Tinubu Pledges Tech-Driven Reclamation of Forests to Combat Terrorism in Northwest Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to reclaim ungoverned areas, especially forests in Nigeria’s Northwest, by deploying advanced surveillance technology to fight kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism.

Speaking at a state dinner with Katsina elders and leaders on Friday, Tinubu emphasized the need for a coordinated national effort involving federal, state, and local governments to restore security.

“We will invest more in technology and take over the forests,” Tinubu declared, underscoring that security is a national issue that must be addressed to attract investment. He noted that insecurity has caused a severe decline in foreign direct investment, with Katsina receiving none in the first nine months of 2024, and factory closures linked to rising insecurity and operating costs.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, detailed that the government plans to enhance surveillance and establish specialized police units for forest, marine, and solid mineral security.





Tinubu also assured support for victims of terrorism and highlighted positive economic recovery signs tied to bold policy decisions.

Former Katsina Governor Aminu Masari praised Tinubu’s political will and courage, stressing the need for a holistic approach to insecurity. Governor Dikko Radda revealed plans to expand Katsina’s airport, projecting 2,700 direct jobs from the project.

Tinubu acknowledged the significant contributions of Katsina indigenes and praised former President Muhammadu Buhari for his integrity and development efforts. The President’s visit and commitments come amid escalating violence in the Northwest, where bandit attacks have surged by 731% between 2018 and 2022, with thousands killed and abducted.