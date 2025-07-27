Tinubu Pledges Heroic Reception for Super Falcons After Historic WAFCON Comeback

President Bola Tinubu has promised a grand celebration for the Super Falcons following their historic 10th WAFCON title win in Morocco on Saturday. The Nigerian women’s national team defeated host nation Morocco 3-2 in a dramatic comeback at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

The Falcons found themselves trailing by two goals early in the match. Moroccan forward Ghizlane Chebbak opened scoring in the 12th minute, while Sanaâ Mssoudy doubled the lead in the 24th. However, Nigeria launched an electrifying second-half resurgence that saw Esther Okoronkwo convert a penalty in the 64th minute, then assist Folasade Ijamilusi’s equaliser in the 71st. Jennifer Echegini sealed the win with a precise strike in the 88th minute.

Speaking during a video call with the team, Tinubu congratulated the players and coaching staff. “As a team, we are very proud of you; the entire nation is proud of you. You lifted our spirits, and we are all very happy,” he said.

He continued, “You will be celebrated, and I congratulate all the coaches and the management of the team, including the ministers and officials. To set the record of victories for the 10th time is not a small feat for the country and the continent as a whole. Safe journey back home, enjoy yourselves and avoid injuries.”





Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade expressed gratitude to the President for approving their bonuses, promising to present the trophy in Abuja. Tinubu responded, “Good, I am looking forward to that.”

Earlier in the day, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, issued a statement in which Tinubu praised the resilience of the Super Falcons.

“The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit,” the President stated.

He continued, “With hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for. The nation looks forward to welcoming our champions. Congratulations! Nigeria celebrates you.”





This victory adds to Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s football, with prior WAFCON titles in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

okay.ng reports that preparations are already underway to receive the team with national honours.