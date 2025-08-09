Tinubu Pays Tribute to Late Audu Ogbeh, Describes Him as a Patriot of Strong Convictions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the late Chief Audu Ogbeh, former Minister of Agriculture and ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, as a patriot of strong convictions whose contributions to Nigeria’s growth will remain unforgettable.

Ogbeh’s family announced his passing in a statement earlier on Saturday, confirming that the elder statesman died peacefully at the age of 78.

In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised Ogbeh as “a man of strong convictions who spoke the truth as he saw it” and someone who was “always ready with facts and figures to support his propositions.”

“Chief Ogbeh joined politics in the 70s as a legislator. He was an accomplished farmer, a seasoned administrator, and a man who believed deeply in Nigeria’s potential,” Tinubu said.





The President noted that Ogbeh’s legacy spans agricultural development, political stability, and democratic growth, stressing that his impact “will remain indelible in the country’s history.”

“The nation will sorely miss his insightful perspectives and wealth of experience,” Tinubu added.

Extending his condolences to the government and people of Benue State, as well as the deceased’s family, friends, and associates, the President prayed that “the Almighty God will receive his soul and comfort his family at this difficult time.”