News

Tinubu Pays Tribute to Late Audu Ogbeh, Describes Him as a Patriot of Strong Convictions

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the late Chief Audu Ogbeh, former Minister of Agriculture and ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, as a patriot of strong convictions whose contributions to Nigeria’s growth will remain unforgettable.

Ogbeh’s family announced his passing in a statement earlier on Saturday, confirming that the elder statesman died peacefully at the age of 78.

In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised Ogbeh as “a man of strong convictions who spoke the truth as he saw it” and someone who was “always ready with facts and figures to support his propositions.”

“Chief Ogbeh joined politics in the 70s as a legislator. He was an accomplished farmer, a seasoned administrator, and a man who believed deeply in Nigeria’s potential,” Tinubu said.

- Advertisement -

The President noted that Ogbeh’s legacy spans agricultural development, political stability, and democratic growth, stressing that his impact “will remain indelible in the country’s history.”

“The nation will sorely miss his insightful perspectives and wealth of experience,” Tinubu added.

Extending his condolences to the government and people of Benue State, as well as the deceased’s family, friends, and associates, the President prayed that “the Almighty God will receive his soul and comfort his family at this difficult time.”

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Rahama Sadau Actress Rahama Sadau Gets Married
Next Article Unshakable Ambode Denies ADC Governorship Bid, Declares ‘Unshakable’ Support for Tinubu 2027 Re-election

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,550.00
Sell₦1,570.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,795.00

Updated: 5 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Ikeja Electric
Ikeja Electric Releases New Prepaid Meter Prices
News
Cholera Epidemic in Niger State Claims 16 Lives Amid 150 Confirmed Cases
News
Gbenga Daniel
Ogun Govt Tells Gbenga Daniel to Obey Planning Laws, Denies Political Persecution
News
Unshakable
Ambode Denies ADC Governorship Bid, Declares ‘Unshakable’ Support for Tinubu 2027 Re-election
Politics
Rahama Sadau
Actress Rahama Sadau Gets Married
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like