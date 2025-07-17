NewsTop stories

Tinubu Pays Lasting Tribute To Buhari, Names UNIMAID After Late Ex-President

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

In what has been described as a historic posthumous honour, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno State after Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The announcement was made on Thursday during a special expanded Federal Executive Council (FEC) session at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. The meeting was held to commemorate the life and service of Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in London.

President Tinubu, addressing the council and dignitaries in attendance, said, “To immortalize the legacy of a leader who served with commitment, we have decided that the University of Maiduguri will now bear the name Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri.”

This development comes amid several other tributes pouring in across the nation, with institutions, leaders, and communities expressing admiration for the former president’s service to Nigeria.

Okay.ng reports that the decision was received with applause by council members and stakeholders present at the meeting, reflecting the weight of Buhari’s contributions to national development.

Further details are expected to emerge regarding the timeline for the university’s official rebranding and institutional restructuring under its new name.

