Tinubu Orders Immediate Review, Reduction of 2026 Hajj Fare

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to immediately review and reduce the 2026 Hajj fares to reflect the improved value of the naira against the dollar — a major component in determining pilgrimage costs.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who conveyed the president’s directive on Monday during a meeting with NAHCON’s management and board members at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, gave the commission two days to produce a new, affordable fare structure.

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Shettima said the review was necessary to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims directly benefit from the positive impact of ongoing economic reforms.

The Vice President also called for stronger coordination among NAHCON, state governments, and relevant agencies to harmonise the revised fares and ensure a seamless organisation of the 2026 pilgrimage.





He emphasised the need for prompt payment and remittance of funds to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to guarantee a smooth operation.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Senator Ibrahim Hadeija, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, explained that the discussion focused on finalising arrangements for the 2026 Hajj and adjusting the fare in line with the strengthened exchange rate.

“Rates have continued to improve steadily, with the naira appreciating based on the effects of the economic reforms of the government,” Hadeija said.

“The vice-president felt that if pilgrims paid N8.5 million to N8.6 million based on a weaker exchange rate last year, and the rate has now improved, then the changes should be reflected in the current fares, and the benefits should also be passed to the prospective pilgrims.





“So, the commission and all officers of NAHCON have been told to immediately look at more realistic exchange rates. If we achieve what we envisage, then we will have a very significant reduction in the Hajj.”

Reacting to the development, Mustapha Mohammad, Secretary of NAHCON, described the directive as a welcome relief that will make the pilgrimage more accessible.

“It is a welcome development, and the lower the Hajj fare, the better for Muslim faithful intending to perform Hajj,” he said.

“So, as directed by the vice-president, we will work tirelessly between today and tomorrow to reduce it to the barest minimum and make it affordable for every Muslim faithful to have the opportunity to perform this very important pillar of Islam.”

Similarly, Faruk Yaro, Chairman of the Kebbi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and Deputy Chairman of the Forum of Chief Executives of the 36 States and FCT Pilgrims’ Boards, commended the intervention by the president and vice-president.

“We are very happy because the president and the vice-president have already intervened,” Yaro said.

“We thank God for what they have said, which is expected to bring down the cost of hajj fare. So, we are happy.”